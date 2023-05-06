Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$204.88.
Canadian Tire Stock Up 1.7 %
CTC.A stock opened at C$174.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$139.24 and a twelve month high of C$185.89. The stock has a market cap of C$9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.62.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
