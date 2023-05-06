Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canfor to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Canfor Trading

CFPZF stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

