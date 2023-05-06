Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 8.3%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 71,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 129,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

