Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Position Boosted by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,278 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management owned 0.29% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000.

CGGO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 461,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,755. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

