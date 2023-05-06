Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,784 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.96% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $26,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 142,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,280,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after buying an additional 869,086 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

CGGR stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

