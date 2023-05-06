Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Capital Properties Stock Performance

CPTP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Capital Properties has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Get Capital Properties alerts:

About Capital Properties

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.