Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Capital Properties Stock Performance
CPTP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Capital Properties has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.23.
About Capital Properties
