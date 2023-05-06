Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.75 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.12. 193,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,997,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.2463713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

