Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as low as C$6.61. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 932,473 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 3.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.