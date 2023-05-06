Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as low as C$6.61. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 932,473 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

