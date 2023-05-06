Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 599,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 461,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

