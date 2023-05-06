Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$106.49 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$100.00 and a twelve month high of C$156.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. On average, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

