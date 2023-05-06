Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) were down 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 55,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 408,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,181.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

