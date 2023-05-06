carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.68

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and traded as high as $31.00. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
carsales.com Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32.
carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.
