carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.68

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and traded as high as $31.00. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get carsales.com alerts:

carsales.com Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

About carsales.com

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.1519 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.