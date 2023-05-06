Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. 79,160,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,622,445. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 944.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Carvana

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

