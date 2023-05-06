CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 979,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,785 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $75,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,665. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.