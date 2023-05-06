CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.66

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.66 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 151.95 ($1.90). CC Japan Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.92), with a volume of 68,813 shares traded.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.92. The firm has a market cap of £208.16 million and a PE ratio of -1,716.67.

Insider Transactions at CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

In other news, insider June Aitken bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £1,406.40 ($1,757.12). Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

