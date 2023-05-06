Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 2.9%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 4,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Ceconomy Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

