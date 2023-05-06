Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 2.9%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 4,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.
Ceconomy Company Profile
CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceconomy (MTTRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.