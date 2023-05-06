Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Cedar Fair has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.5% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.