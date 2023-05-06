Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $40.79 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

