Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $40.79. 248,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,816. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

