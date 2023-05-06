Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $681.47 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004716 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $681.47 million and approximately $3,213.65 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

