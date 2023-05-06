Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS) Trading Up 3.7%

Charter Court Financial Services Grp PLC (LON:CCFS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.69). Approximately 8,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 335,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.55).

Charter Court Financial Services Grp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295. The company has a market capitalization of £713.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

About Charter Court Financial Services Grp

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

