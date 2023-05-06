Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Check-Cap Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
