Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.