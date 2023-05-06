Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $105.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

