Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.77.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Insider Activity at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,893,000 after acquiring an additional 87,048 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.