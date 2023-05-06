Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Chesapeake Energy worth $51,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

