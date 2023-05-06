Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.50% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $194,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,028.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,710.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,585.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.