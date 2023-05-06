Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.4% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

