CIBC Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$60.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.75.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.06.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

