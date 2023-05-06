CIBC Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Up 1.5 %

CPXWF opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.