Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of CINF opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 877.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

