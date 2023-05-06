CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CION. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CION opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

