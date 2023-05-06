Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

