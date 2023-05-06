Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 292,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 143,934 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,931,000 after buying an additional 95,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,317,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137,284. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

