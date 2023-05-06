Citigroup Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.41. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $202,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.