Citigroup Trims IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $64.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised IAC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.53.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.13. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in IAC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IAC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

