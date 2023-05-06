Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

