Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Gerald B. Wurm Acquires 3,500 Shares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.95 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIVB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

