Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CIVB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,861 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

See Also

