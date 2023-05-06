Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 70,400 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

