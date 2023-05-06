Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys New Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.11% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,157,000 after purchasing an additional 549,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after buying an additional 539,390 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after buying an additional 329,355 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.8% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,593,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

ACIW stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Stories

