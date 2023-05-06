Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 15,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

