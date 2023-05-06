Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000. Dun & Bradstreet comprises 2.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,155,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,309,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

