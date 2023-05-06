Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 97.4% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 269,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Clarus by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

