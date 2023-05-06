Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.6 %

CLH stock opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

