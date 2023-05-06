Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 83,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 208,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.22).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market capitalization of £52.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,975.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy bought 24,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £4,889.80 ($6,109.20). 81.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

