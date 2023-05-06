Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,678,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,544,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

