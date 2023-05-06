CMC Financial Group Takes $521,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,260,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,314,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

