CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 4.2 %

CNHI traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,993. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

