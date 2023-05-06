Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Stephens

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Coastal Financial has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $469.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $86,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

