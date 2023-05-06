Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,887,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.21% of Coeur Mining worth $86,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

